Expensive Market, What To Buy? Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

The shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $31 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Slack Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Outperform the WORK stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WORK is Overweight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that WORK is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.11.

The shares of the company added by 16.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.76 while ending the day at $19.90. During the trading session, a total of 21.94 million shares were traded which represents a -89.66% decline from the average session volume which is 11.57 million shares. WORK had ended its last session trading at $17.04. Slack Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 WORK 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Slack Technologies Inc. generated 499.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Slack Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.12% to reach $11.69/share. It started the day trading at $4.00 and traded between $3.40 and $3.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YPF's 50-day SMA is 8.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.26. The stock has a high of $18.73 for the year while the low is $3.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.31%, as 4.33M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more YPF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,338,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,295,699 shares of YPF, with a total valuation of $82,262,635. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile bought more YPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $69,865,159 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,172,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,856 shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima which are valued at $41,328,690. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its YPF Sociedad Anonima shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,084 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,851,170 shares and is now valued at $38,760,848. Following these latest developments, around 99.50% of YPF Sociedad Anonima stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.