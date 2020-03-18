Expensive Market, What To Buy? Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The shares of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $102 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Power Integrations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Under Perform the POWI stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $90. Northland Capital was of a view that POWI is Outperform in its latest report on November 26, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that POWI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $99.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.85.

The shares of the company added by 22.88% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $80.42 while ending the day at $97.76. During the trading session, a total of 527753.0 shares were traded which represents a -110.92% decline from the average session volume which is 250210.0 shares. POWI had ended its last session trading at $79.56. Power Integrations Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.43, with a beta of 1.27. Power Integrations Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.90 POWI 52-week low price stands at $64.95 while its 52-week high price is $111.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Power Integrations Inc. generated 178.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.15%. Power Integrations Inc. has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at TD Securities published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $10.71/share. It started the day trading at $1.74 and traded between $1.50 and $1.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBM’s 50-day SMA is 2.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.76. The stock has a high of $7.83 for the year while the low is $1.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.70%, as 5.03M POWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more HBM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -949,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,044,598 shares of HBM, with a total valuation of $90,759,265. GMT Capital Corp. meanwhile bought more HBM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,643,530 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by 4.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,020,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 400,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. which are valued at $22,099,000. In the same vein, Heathbridge Capital Management Lt… increased its Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,809,915 shares and is now valued at $16,684,292. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.