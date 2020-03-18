Expensive Market, What To Buy? First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

The shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Financial Bancorp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2019, to Mkt Perform the FFBC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 29, 2018. Hilliard Lyons was of a view that FFBC is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2018. Barclays thinks that FFBC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.56.

The shares of the company added by 12.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.33 while ending the day at $15.79. During the trading session, a total of 705909.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.82% decline from the average session volume which is 415670.0 shares. FFBC had ended its last session trading at $14.00. First Financial Bancorp. currently has a market cap of $1.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.45. FFBC 52-week low price stands at $13.19 while its 52-week high price is $26.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.62%. First Financial Bancorp. has the potential to record 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. Goldman also rated FLY as Initiated on April 08, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that FLY could surge by 72.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.93% to reach $24.38/share. It started the day trading at $8.74 and traded between $5.635 and $6.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLY’s 50-day SMA is 17.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.48. The stock has a high of $23.21 for the year while the low is $8.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50448.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 348.79%, as 226,407 FFBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Fly Leasing Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 170.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more FLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -84,005 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,163,725 shares of FLY, with a total valuation of $36,999,698. Donald Smith & Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more FLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,369,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Fly Leasing Limited shares by 12.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 984,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,472 shares of Fly Leasing Limited which are valued at $16,834,232. In the same vein, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its Fly Leasing Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 530,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 775,145 shares and is now valued at $13,254,980. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Fly Leasing Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.