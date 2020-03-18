Expensive Market, What To Buy? Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

The shares of Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $80 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Envestnet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the ENV stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Sandler O’Neill in its report released on November 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. DA Davidson was of a view that ENV is Buy in its latest report on October 01, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that ENV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.77.

The shares of the company added by 17.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $50.23 while ending the day at $61.32. During the trading session, a total of 624552.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.7% decline from the average session volume which is 425720.0 shares. ENV had ended its last session trading at $52.30. Envestnet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENV 52-week low price stands at $50.48 while its 52-week high price is $87.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Envestnet Inc. generated 82.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.09%. Envestnet Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is now rated as Mkt Perform. JP Morgan also rated OIS as Upgrade on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that OIS could surge by 82.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.58% to reach $11.38/share. It started the day trading at $2.19 and traded between $1.83 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OIS’s 50-day SMA is 10.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.91. The stock has a high of $21.27 for the year while the low is $2.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.04%, as 2.66M ENV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.51% of Oil States International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 689.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -8,420 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,035,081 shares of OIS, with a total valuation of $71,467,491. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,115,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,012,788 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,264 shares of Oil States International Inc. which are valued at $47,561,153. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,929,049 shares and is now valued at $38,988,778. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Oil States International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.