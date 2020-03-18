Expensive Market, What To Buy? Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

The shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aegon N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that AEG is Sell in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AEG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.67.

The shares of the company added by 14.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.87 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -52.63% decline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. AEG had ended its last session trading at $1.88. Aegon N.V. currently has a market cap of $5.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.07, with a beta of 1.55. AEG 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.42.

Aegon N.V. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Barrington Research also rated NCMI as Upgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $9.50 suggesting that NCMI could surge by 72.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.86% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $3.1432 and traded between $2.70 and $2.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NCMI’s 50-day SMA is 7.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.32. The stock has a high of $9.85 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.59%, as 4.83M AEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.33% of National CineMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 559.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Standard General LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,773,390 shares of NCMI, with a total valuation of $121,297,369. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC meanwhile bought more NCMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,141,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its National CineMedia Inc. shares by 0.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,790,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 63,052 shares of National CineMedia Inc. which are valued at $52,215,369. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its National CineMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,070 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,180,159 shares and is now valued at $32,145,423. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of National CineMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.