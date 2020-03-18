ATUS Stock: Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Is Still Worth a Bite

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.74% on 03/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.955 before closing at $17.50. Intraday shares traded counted 13.79 million, which was -116.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.36M. ATUS’s previous close was $17.20 while the outstanding shares total 686.33M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 82.16. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.27, with weekly volatility at 14.31% and ATR at 1.90. The ATUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.17 and a $31.78 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Altice USA Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATUS, the company has in raw cash 702.16 million on their books with 170.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.38 billion million total, with 1.98 billion as their total liabilities.

ATUS were able to record 1.2 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 403.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.55 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Altice USA Inc. recorded a total of 2.47 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.45%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATUS attractive?

In related news, Director, Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.56, for a total value of 26,560,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Next Alt S.a.r.l. now sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,760,000. Also, Director, Bakker Gerrit Jan sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were price at an average price of 27.00 per share, with a total market value of 345,654. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Mullen Mark now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,555. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

22 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Altice USA Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.80.