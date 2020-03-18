Analysts Turn Mixed On WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $48 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WestRock Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Overweight the WRK stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WRK is Underweight in its latest report on July 15, 2019. UBS thinks that WRK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.65.

The shares of the company added by 15.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.50 while ending the day at $26.10. During the trading session, a total of 5.36 million shares were traded which represents a -90.6% decline from the average session volume which is 2.81 million shares. WRK had ended its last session trading at $22.51. WestRock Company currently has a market cap of $8.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 1.81. WestRock Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WRK 52-week low price stands at $21.50 while its 52-week high price is $44.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WestRock Company generated 156.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.93%. WestRock Company has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 88.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.25% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $1.7723 and traded between $1.55 and $1.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 4.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.31. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.51%, as 6.88M WRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.04% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.