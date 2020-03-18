Analysts Turn Mixed On Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

The shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Werner Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Stifel was of a view that WERN is Hold in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that WERN is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.35.

The shares of the company added by 15.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $29.95 while ending the day at $33.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -224.61% decline from the average session volume which is 463660.0 shares. WERN had ended its last session trading at $29.41. Werner Enterprises Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.89, with a beta of 1.11. Werner Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WERN 52-week low price stands at $27.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Werner Enterprises Inc. generated 26.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.39%. Werner Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated HEES as Reiterated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HEES could surge by 64.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.24% to reach $33.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.87 and traded between $11.51 and $11.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEES’s 50-day SMA is 26.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.64. The stock has a high of $37.85 for the year while the low is $12.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.48%, as 1.11M WERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.49% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,478 shares of HEES, with a total valuation of $73,667,357. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more HEES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,958,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,293,463 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,633 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. which are valued at $54,492,681. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,847,978 shares and is now valued at $43,907,957. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.