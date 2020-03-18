Analysts Turn Mixed On United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)

The shares of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $38.50 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Under Perform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2015. That day the Boenning & Scattergood set price target on the stock to $34. BB&T Capital Mkts was of a view that UBSI is Hold in its latest report on August 19, 2011. FBR Capital thinks that UBSI is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $36.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.27.

The shares of the company added by 13.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.00 while ending the day at $24.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -137.36% decline from the average session volume which is 596410.0 shares. UBSI had ended its last session trading at $21.48. United Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 1.30. UBSI 52-week low price stands at $19.99 while its 52-week high price is $40.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. United Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.25% to reach $5.83/share. It started the day trading at $1.42 and traded between $1.07 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WLL's 50-day SMA is 3.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.44. The stock has a high of $30.94 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 48.56M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 34.38% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 11.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -90.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WLL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 310,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,228,373 shares of WLL, with a total valuation of $24,472,490. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more WLL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,899,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by 11.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,702,217 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 987,192 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $17,949,101. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,958 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,948,335 shares and is now valued at $14,704,420. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.