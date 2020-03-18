Analysts Turn Mixed On Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP), Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

The shares of Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $1.20 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Office Depot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 05, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that ODP is Market Perform in its latest report on May 10, 2017. Loop Capital thinks that ODP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.10.

The shares of the company added by 14.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 10.89 million shares were traded which represents a -77.98% decline from the average session volume which is 6.12 million shares. ODP had ended its last session trading at $1.65. Office Depot Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 2.18. Office Depot Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ODP 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $3.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Office Depot Inc. generated 698.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.67%. Office Depot Inc. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.32% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.58 and traded between $5.35 and $5.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRCC’s 50-day SMA is 10.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.90. The stock has a high of $12.61 for the year while the low is $6.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 120564.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.33%, as 79,175 ODP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Monroe Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 192.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.27% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Monroe Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.