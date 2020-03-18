Analysts Turn Mixed On Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.93.

The shares of the company added by 24.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.15 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a 64.04% incline from the average session volume which is 4.32 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.16. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $1.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on June 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.36% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.19 and traded between $1.05 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MN’s 50-day SMA is 1.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.77. The stock has a high of $2.43 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 785802.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 788,867 LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.28, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 66.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more MN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,218,699 shares of MN, with a total valuation of $1,974,292.

Similarly, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. decreased its Manning & Napier Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 853,878 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Manning & Napier Inc. which are valued at $1,383,282. Following these latest developments, around 9.90% of Manning & Napier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.