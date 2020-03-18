Analysts Turn Mixed On Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED), Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The shares of Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $67 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globus Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Outperform the GMED stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Needham was of a view that GMED is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. UBS thinks that GMED is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.67.

The shares of the company added by 14.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.845 while ending the day at $40.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -224.99% decline from the average session volume which is 684570.0 shares. GMED had ended its last session trading at $35.06. Globus Medical Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.47, with a beta of 1.18. Globus Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 GMED 52-week low price stands at $33.41 while its 52-week high price is $60.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Globus Medical Inc. generated 195.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.53%. Globus Medical Inc. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is now rated as Outperform. Canaccord Genuity also rated VAPO as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VAPO could surge by 11.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.34% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $19.65 and traded between $13.75 and $15.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAPO’s 50-day SMA is 10.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.75. The stock has a high of $24.63 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.70%, as 1.17M GMED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.30% of Vapotherm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 272.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 79.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more VAPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -20,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,743,767 shares of VAPO, with a total valuation of $15,101,022. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more VAPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,146,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by 12.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,147,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,276 shares of Vapotherm Inc. which are valued at $9,933,107. In the same vein, Parian Global Management LP increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 575,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,120,000 shares and is now valued at $9,699,200. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Vapotherm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.