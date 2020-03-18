Analysts Turn Mixed On Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE), HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

The shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fate Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Market Perform the FATE stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 30, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $33. SunTrust was of a view that FATE is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that FATE is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.63.

The shares of the company added by 28.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.81 while ending the day at $22.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a -123.14% decline from the average session volume which is 996390.0 shares. FATE had ended its last session trading at $17.28. Fate Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 FATE 52-week low price stands at $12.59 while its 52-week high price is $32.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fate Therapeutics Inc. generated 99.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.92%. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Goldman also rated HQY as Initiated on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that HQY could surge by 50.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $84.10/share. It started the day trading at $43.24 and traded between $36.48 and $42.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HQY’s 50-day SMA is 69.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.08. The stock has a high of $88.78 for the year while the low is $41.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.67%, as 3.84M FATE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of HealthEquity Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 49.03, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HQY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 184,955 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,862,671 shares of HQY, with a total valuation of $558,171,014. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HQY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $462,144,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by 14.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,825,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,427 shares of HealthEquity Inc. which are valued at $271,541,151. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,506 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,570,109 shares and is now valued at $253,442,038. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of HealthEquity Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.