Analysts Turn Mixed On East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

The shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $53 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of East West Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the EWBC stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that EWBC is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that EWBC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.46.

The shares of the company added by 12.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $30.17 while ending the day at $33.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a -124.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. EWBC had ended its last session trading at $29.69. East West Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.75. EWBC 52-week low price stands at $27.29 while its 52-week high price is $53.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.38%. East West Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -33.87% to reach $20.67/share. It started the day trading at $5.06 and traded between $3.16 and $3.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAL’s 50-day SMA is 15.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.40. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $4.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.30%, as 4.34M EWBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.15% of Caleres Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -64.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -30,146 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,837,365 shares of CAL, with a total valuation of $67,304,818. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,719,514 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,506,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -42,476 shares of Caleres Inc. which are valued at $40,435,191. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Caleres Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 197,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,689,418 shares and is now valued at $19,478,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Caleres Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.