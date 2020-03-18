Analysts Turn Mixed On Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

The shares of Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $32 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Domtar Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the UFS stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on February 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Vertical Research was of a view that UFS is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that UFS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.03.

The shares of the company added by 16.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.11 while ending the day at $28.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -45.16% decline from the average session volume which is 933790.0 shares. UFS had ended its last session trading at $24.85. Domtar Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.50, with a beta of 1.93. Domtar Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 UFS 52-week low price stands at $21.00 while its 52-week high price is $50.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Domtar Corporation generated 61.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4700.0%. Domtar Corporation has the potential to record 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Pivotal Research Group also rated HLF as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that HLF could surge by 55.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.61% to reach $53.00/share. It started the day trading at $26.87 and traded between $20.73 and $23.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLF’s 50-day SMA is 38.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.81. The stock has a high of $57.54 for the year while the low is $24.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.19%, as 4.77M UFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.87% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,227,904 shares of HLF, with a total valuation of $1,139,974,973. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more HLF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $599,883,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, Deccan Value Investors LP decreased its Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares by 11.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,429,442 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,375,966 shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. which are valued at $337,496,743. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 357,501 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,606,229 shares and is now valued at $310,857,570. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.