Analysts Turn Mixed On Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

The shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $31 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Transport Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2019, to Outperform the ATSG stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Imperial Capital was of a view that ATSG is Outperform in its latest report on December 21, 2018. Imperial Capital thinks that ATSG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.37.

The shares of the company added by 21.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.99 while ending the day at $16.99. During the trading session, a total of 956425.0 shares were traded which represents a -107.0% decline from the average session volume which is 462050.0 shares. ATSG had ended its last session trading at $13.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 45.07, with a beta of 1.14. Air Transport Services Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ATSG 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $25.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Transport Services Group Inc. generated 46.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.93%. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.71% to reach $2.31/share. It started the day trading at $1.435 and traded between $1.30 and $1.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBAY’s 50-day SMA is 1.7200 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4100. The stock has a high of $13.89 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.02%, as 9.23M ATSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.31% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Engine Capital Management LP bought more CBAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Engine Capital Management LP purchasing 1,703,319 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,687,253 shares of CBAY, with a total valuation of $11,100,840. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more CBAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,130,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,155,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,698 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $8,557,459. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,891 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,548,387 shares and is now valued at $5,890,322. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.