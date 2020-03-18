Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI), Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

The shares of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $23.50 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Community Banks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Hovde Group advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Market Perform the UCBI stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on February 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Raymond James was of a view that UCBI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 07, 2019. SunTrust thinks that UCBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.00.

The shares of the company added by 15.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.31 while ending the day at $19.73. During the trading session, a total of 735864.0 shares were traded which represents a -62.2% decline from the average session volume which is 453690.0 shares. UCBI had ended its last session trading at $17.02. United Community Banks Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.53, with a beta of 1.41. UCBI 52-week low price stands at $16.61 while its 52-week high price is $31.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.2%. United Community Banks Inc. has the potential to record 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BWS Financial published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.32% to reach $39.60/share. It started the day trading at $21.20 and traded between $18.79 and $18.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGI’s 50-day SMA is 26.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.60. The stock has a high of $31.50 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.18%, as 4.02M UCBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.50% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 916.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,715 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,100,913 shares of REGI, with a total valuation of $161,369,149. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more REGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,672,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by 4.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,048,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,743 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $80,625,869. In the same vein, Parsifal Capital Management LP decreased its Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,016,036 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,016,036 shares and is now valued at $53,324,152. Following these latest developments, around 2.98% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.