Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

The shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stage Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2017. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SSI is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SSI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.76.

The shares of the company added by 17.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.58. During the trading session, a total of 709980.0 shares were traded which represents a 65.87% incline from the average session volume which is 2.08 million shares. SSI had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Stage Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SSI 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $9.50.

The Stage Stores Inc. generated 26.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Stage Stores Inc. has the potential to record -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16.50. Needham also rated VG as Reiterated on December 23, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VG could surge by 58.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $13.58/share. It started the day trading at $6.22 and traded between $5.46 and $5.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VG’s 50-day SMA is 8.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.22. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $5.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.62%, as 14.43M SSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.10% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 356,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,137,936 shares of VG, with a total valuation of $270,035,907. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,105,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by 3.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,123,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 429,812 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. which are valued at $108,623,254. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 857,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,172,000 shares and is now valued at $91,141,120. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.