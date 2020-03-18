Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

The shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $52 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Portland General Electric Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Mizuho was of a view that POR is Buy in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Sidoti thinks that POR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $57.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.51.

The shares of the company added by 16.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $42.44 while ending the day at $48.30. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -111.25% decline from the average session volume which is 662880.0 shares. POR had ended its last session trading at $41.59. Portland General Electric Company currently has a market cap of $5.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.30, with a beta of 0.31. Portland General Electric Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 POR 52-week low price stands at $41.27 while its 52-week high price is $63.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Portland General Electric Company generated 30.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.59%. Portland General Electric Company has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Robert W. Baird also rated ET as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ET could surge by 70.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.70% to reach $17.71/share. It started the day trading at $5.93 and traded between $5.16 and $5.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ET’s 50-day SMA is 11.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.88. The stock has a high of $15.86 for the year while the low is $5.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 93.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.56%, as 96.44M POR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Energy Transfer LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 24.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC sold more ET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC selling -96,132 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,505,228 shares of ET, with a total valuation of $1,202,237,926. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more ET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,173,312,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. increased its Energy Transfer LP shares by 3.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,700,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,274,377 shares of Energy Transfer LP which are valued at $694,725,174. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Energy Transfer LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,386,766 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 61,698,264 shares and is now valued at $683,616,765. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Energy Transfer LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.