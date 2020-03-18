Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McKesson Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Outperform the MCK stock while also putting a $197 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $162. Wolfe Research was of a view that MCK is Peer Perform in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that MCK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 152.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.17.

The shares of the company added by 15.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $120.00 while ending the day at $139.47. During the trading session, a total of 6.67 million shares were traded which represents a -41.65% decline from the average session volume which is 4.71 million shares. MCK had ended its last session trading at $121.28. McKesson Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MCK 52-week low price stands at $111.71 while its 52-week high price is $172.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The McKesson Corporation generated 2.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.15%. McKesson Corporation has the potential to record 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated EVRI as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EVRI could surge by 82.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.30% to reach $15.17/share. It started the day trading at $3.73 and traded between $2.50 and $2.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 11.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.09. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $2.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.96%, as 1.51M MCK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.80% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.33, while the P/B ratio is 3.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -65.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. bought more EVRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 233,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,237,684 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $64,871,914. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $53,793,719 worth of shares.

Similarly, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 4.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,716,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $49,053,285. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,705,433 shares and is now valued at $48,936,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.