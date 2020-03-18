Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC)

The shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumentum Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Neutral the LITE stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 02, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LITE is Equal-Weight in its latest report on November 11, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that LITE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $97.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.13.

The shares of the company added by 14.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $62.43 while ending the day at $73.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -5.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. LITE had ended its last session trading at $64.14. Lumentum Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.60 LITE 52-week low price stands at $40.28 while its 52-week high price is $93.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.43%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE:TRXC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Piper Jaffray also rated TRXC as Initiated on May 22, 2019, with its price target of $1.60 suggesting that TRXC could surge by 98.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.52% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.30 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRXC’s 50-day SMA is 1.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.47. The stock has a high of $33.22 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.02%, as 3.67M LITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.24% of TransEnterix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -96.76% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TRXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,085,484 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by 2.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 715,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,056 shares of TransEnterix Inc. which are valued at $844,144. In the same vein, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its TransEnterix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 451,240 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 554,056 shares and is now valued at $653,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of TransEnterix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.