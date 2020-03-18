Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

The shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inseego Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 24, 2019, to Outperform the INSG stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $6.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.62.

The shares of the company added by 20.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.41 while ending the day at $5.56. During the trading session, a total of 4.44 million shares were traded which represents a -68.05% decline from the average session volume which is 2.64 million shares. INSG had ended its last session trading at $4.62. INSG 52-week low price stands at $3.61 while its 52-week high price is $9.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Inseego Corp. generated 12.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.5%. Inseego Corp. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.21% to reach $87.67/share. It started the day trading at $35.8966 and traded between $31.01 and $32.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGVT’s 50-day SMA is 62.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.39. The stock has a high of $116.88 for the year while the low is $31.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.20%, as 1.14M INSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Ingevity Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.59, while the P/B ratio is 2.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 523.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NGVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 77,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,505,811 shares of NGVT, with a total valuation of $202,941,727. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,731,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Ingevity Corporation shares by 11.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,886,631 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,513 shares of Ingevity Corporation which are valued at $84,973,860. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Ingevity Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,719 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,334,218 shares and is now valued at $60,093,179. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ingevity Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.