Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC), Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

The shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IBERIABANK Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Mkt Perform the IBKC stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that IBKC is Outperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that IBKC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.86.

The shares of the company added by 13.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.2183 while ending the day at $38.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -236.51% decline from the average session volume which is 466950.0 shares. IBKC had ended its last session trading at $33.80. IBERIABANK Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.69, with a beta of 1.58. IBKC 52-week low price stands at $33.57 while its 52-week high price is $81.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.18%. IBERIABANK Corporation has the potential to record 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.29% to reach $32.51/share. It started the day trading at $11.00 and traded between $8.41 and $8.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMO’s 50-day SMA is 22.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.25. The stock has a high of $30.38 for the year while the low is $10.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.80%, as 9.01M IBKC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of Imperial Oil Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 485.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP bought more IMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP purchasing 871,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,008,282 shares of IMO, with a total valuation of $592,291,624. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile bought more IMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $514,008,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Imperial Oil Limited shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,984,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 595,842 shares of Imperial Oil Limited which are valued at $306,679,953. In the same vein, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. increased its Imperial Oil Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,389 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,288,652 shares and is now valued at $269,490,138. Following these latest developments, around 69.60% of Imperial Oil Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.