Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

The shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Commerce Bancshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CBSH stock while also putting a $59 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that CBSH is Underperform in its latest report on July 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that CBSH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.56.

The shares of the company added by 15.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $53.09 while ending the day at $60.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -134.04% decline from the average session volume which is 588140.0 shares. CBSH had ended its last session trading at $52.76. Commerce Bancshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.13, with a beta of 0.85. CBSH 52-week low price stands at $48.16 while its 52-week high price is $71.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.9%. Commerce Bancshares Inc. has the potential to record 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.2899 and traded between $0.23 and $0.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR's 50-day SMA is 0.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.39. The stock has a high of $4.99 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.25%, as 7.89M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.31% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 750.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $2,067,511. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,684,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $506,548. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $458,845. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.