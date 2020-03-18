2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nabors Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NBR is Underperform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Bernstein thinks that NBR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.45.

The shares of the company added by 35.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.365 while ending the day at $0.49. During the trading session, a total of 15.5 million shares were traded which represents a -64.67% decline from the average session volume which is 9.41 million shares. NBR had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Nabors Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NBR 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $4.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nabors Industries Ltd. generated 435.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Nabors Industries Ltd. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.58% to reach $59.36/share. It started the day trading at $44.69 and traded between $40.04 and $41.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RHI’s 50-day SMA is 56.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.05. The stock has a high of $69.08 for the year while the low is $41.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.66%, as 8.23M NBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.37% of Robert Half International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.62, while the P/B ratio is 4.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -384,395 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,865,963 shares of RHI, with a total valuation of $698,983,195. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,361,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by 32.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,871,778 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,682,381 shares of Robert Half International Inc. which are valued at $346,406,329. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Robert Half International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,201,468 shares and is now valued at $262,206,002. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Robert Half International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.