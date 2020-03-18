2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

The shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meridian Bioscience Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Sell the VIVO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $16. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that VIVO is Hold in its latest report on March 28, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VIVO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.96.

The shares of the company added by 16.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.24 while ending the day at $7.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -78.8% decline from the average session volume which is 663430.0 shares. VIVO had ended its last session trading at $6.41. Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently has a market cap of $370.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 0.64. Meridian Bioscience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 VIVO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $17.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meridian Bioscience Inc. generated 68.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.0%. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.10% to reach $21.59/share. It started the day trading at $5.33 and traded between $4.56 and $4.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PE’s 50-day SMA is 14.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.49. The stock has a high of $22.11 for the year while the low is $4.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.44%, as 15.64M VIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -94,663 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,984,478 shares of PE, with a total valuation of $361,592,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,642,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,673,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,592 shares of Parsley Energy Inc. which are valued at $183,224,980. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,131,649 shares and is now valued at $122,364,097. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Parsley Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.