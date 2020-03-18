2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP), Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)

The shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $155 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IPG Photonics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $185. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on May 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 200. The Benchmark Company was of a view that IPGP is Hold in its latest report on May 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that IPGP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $157.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.74.

The shares of the company added by 17.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $105.36 while ending the day at $124.25. During the trading session, a total of 990938.0 shares were traded which represents a -107.69% decline from the average session volume which is 477130.0 shares. IPGP had ended its last session trading at $105.36. IPG Photonics Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 21.19, with a beta of 1.88. IPG Photonics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.90 IPGP 52-week low price stands at $98.04 while its 52-week high price is $182.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IPG Photonics Corporation generated 680.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.09%. IPG Photonics Corporation has the potential to record 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.29% to reach $26.80/share. It started the day trading at $17.39 and traded between $15.44 and $15.77 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.36 for the year while the low is $12.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.62%, as 2.36M IPGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.48% of Cerence Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 639.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.69%.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,456,248 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Cerence Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.