2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

The shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harmonic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on June 14, 2019, to Outperform the HLIT stock while also putting a $6.75 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Loop Capital was of a view that HLIT is Buy in its latest report on September 21, 2018. Dougherty & Company thinks that HLIT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.58.

The shares of the company added by 12.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.62 while ending the day at $5.29. During the trading session, a total of 989734.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.13% decline from the average session volume which is 790940.0 shares. HLIT had ended its last session trading at $4.69. Harmonic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HLIT 52-week low price stands at $4.44 while its 52-week high price is $8.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harmonic Inc. generated 93.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 180.0%. Harmonic Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Neutral. Stifel also rated DCP as Downgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that DCP could surge by 82.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.85% to reach $23.93/share. It started the day trading at $6.02 and traded between $4.11 and $4.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 18.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.15. The stock has a high of $34.15 for the year while the low is $5.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.66%, as 5.55M HLIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.13% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more DCP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -87,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,776,659 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $168,008,114. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,671,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 14.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,399,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,158,603 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $146,538,719. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,741 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,030,971 shares and is now valued at $140,792,838. Following these latest developments, around 24.40% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.