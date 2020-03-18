2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

The shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gogo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $7. William Blair was of a view that GOGO is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 17, 2018. Northland Capital thinks that GOGO is worth Under Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.76.

The shares of the company added by 18.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $2.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -14.94% decline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. GOGO had ended its last session trading at $1.80. GOGO 52-week low price stands at $1.54 while its 52-week high price is $7.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gogo Inc. generated 170.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Gogo Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated UBER as Initiated on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that UBER could surge by 60.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.80% to reach $48.41/share. It started the day trading at $20.31 and traded between $18.01 and $18.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UBER’s 50-day SMA is 34.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.89. The stock has a high of $47.08 for the year while the low is $19.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.20%, as 45.30M GOGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 34.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more UBER shares, increasing its portfolio by 108.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 28,830,242 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,459,699 shares of UBER, with a total valuation of $1,878,420,005. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UBER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,516,133,818 worth of shares.

Similarly, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by 162.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,092,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,591,568 shares of Uber Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,290,176,480. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its Uber Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,217,545 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 34,900,500 shares and is now valued at $1,182,079,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Uber Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.