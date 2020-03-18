2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $107 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EastGroup Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2018, to Hold the EGP stock while also putting a $99 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 01, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $103. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that EGP is Buy in its latest report on September 05, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that EGP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $134.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.13.

The shares of the company added by 13.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $86.59 while ending the day at $99.91. During the trading session, a total of 602687.0 shares were traded which represents a -162.96% decline from the average session volume which is 229190.0 shares. EGP had ended its last session trading at $88.12. EastGroup Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.03, with a beta of 0.92. EGP 52-week low price stands at $88.11 while its 52-week high price is $142.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.51%. EastGroup Properties Inc. has the potential to record 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. JP Morgan also rated EPR as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $84 suggesting that EPR could surge by 72.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.92% to reach $71.29/share. It started the day trading at $24.84 and traded between $19.00 and $19.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 64.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.44. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $23.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.99%, as 6.19M EGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.98% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 947.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -59.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 202,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,994,327 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $710,543,931. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $452,195,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its EPR Properties shares by 2.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,306,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 112,329 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $314,361,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 301,703 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,948,293 shares and is now valued at $174,656,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.