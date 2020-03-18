2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA)

The shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cross Country Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2018, to Buy the CCRN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2018. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on May 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CCRN is Hold in its latest report on March 01, 2018. Jefferies thinks that CCRN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.37.

The shares of the company added by 21.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.48 while ending the day at $9.41. During the trading session, a total of 529175.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.98% decline from the average session volume which is 205920.0 shares. CCRN had ended its last session trading at $7.76. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CCRN 52-week low price stands at $6.43 while its 52-week high price is $12.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cross Country Healthcare Inc. generated 1.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.43%. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 29, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.90% to reach $111.78/share. It started the day trading at $11.83 and traded between $10.79 and $11.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BITA’s 50-day SMA is 14.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.61. The stock has a high of $18.09 for the year while the low is $9.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.43%, as 5.89M CCRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.57% of Bitauto Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 369.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Asset Management Ltd. sold more BITA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Asset Management Ltd. selling -788,795 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,017,930 shares of BITA, with a total valuation of $74,767,157. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. meanwhile bought more BITA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,336,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its Bitauto Holdings Limited shares by 43.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,528,180 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 465,795 shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited which are valued at $22,769,882. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Bitauto Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 716,103 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,049,141 shares and is now valued at $15,632,201. Following these latest developments, around 18.73% of Bitauto Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.