2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gordon Haskett in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Gordon Haskett wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Overweight the BJ stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Gordon Haskett was of a view that BJ is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Nomura thinks that BJ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.54.

The shares of the company added by 15.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $23.59 while ending the day at $26.99. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -105.17% decline from the average session volume which is 1.95 million shares. BJ had ended its last session trading at $23.30. BJ 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $29.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. generated 30.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Stifel also rated MD as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that MD could surge by 56.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $23.27/share. It started the day trading at $11.67 and traded between $9.72 and $10.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MD’s 50-day SMA is 22.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.75. The stock has a high of $31.53 for the year while the low is $10.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.91%, as 4.72M BJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of MEDNAX Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Starboard Value LP bought more MD shares, increasing its portfolio by 92.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Starboard Value LP purchasing 3,599,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,479,225 shares of MD, with a total valuation of $127,819,955. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,278,322 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MEDNAX Inc. shares by 3.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,269,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 260,173 shares of MEDNAX Inc. which are valued at $124,234,405. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its MEDNAX Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 63,441 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,352,519 shares and is now valued at $91,474,550. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of MEDNAX Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.