Two Stocks To Tuck Away: The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

The shares of The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Ensign Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Wells Fargo was of a view that ENSG is Underperform in its latest report on April 28, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that ENSG is worth Mkt Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.06 while ending the day at $24.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -214.66% decline from the average session volume which is 318270.0 shares. ENSG had ended its last session trading at $31.39. The Ensign Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.02, with a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ENSG 52-week low price stands at $29.32 while its 52-week high price is $58.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Ensign Group Inc. generated 59.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.93%. The Ensign Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.67% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.80 and traded between $1.37 and $1.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLMT’s 50-day SMA is 3.8700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9000. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 517014.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.48%, as 591,878 ENSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 256.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought more CLMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchasing 476,803 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,178,667 shares of CLMT, with a total valuation of $14,165,681.

Similarly, Group One Trading LP increased its Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares by 38.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 682,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,290 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $2,313,648. In the same vein, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 614,055 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 614,055 shares and is now valued at $2,081,646. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.