Two Stocks To Tuck Away: StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

The shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $48 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of StoneCo Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that STNE is Buy in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that STNE is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $201.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.25 while ending the day at $26.32. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a -52.42% decline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. STNE had ended its last session trading at $32.50. StoneCo Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 STNE 52-week low price stands at $23.15 while its 52-week high price is $46.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The StoneCo Ltd. generated 61.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. StoneCo Ltd. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is now rated as Overweight. Seaport Global Securities also rated WY as Initiated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that WY could surge by 48.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.67% to reach $32.70/share. It started the day trading at $20.07 and traded between $16.95 and $16.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WY’s 50-day SMA is 28.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.49. The stock has a high of $31.58 for the year while the low is $18.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.54%, as 11.22M STNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of Weyerhaeuser Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 891,364 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,723,978 shares of WY, with a total valuation of $2,824,648,948. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile sold more WY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,078,931,422 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by 3.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,809,084 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,288,889 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company which are valued at $1,034,240,002. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Weyerhaeuser Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 524,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,870,933 shares and is now valued at $1,009,866,839. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Weyerhaeuser Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.