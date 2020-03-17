Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

The shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. Stifel was of a view that PDM is Sell in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that PDM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $24.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.90 while ending the day at $15.06. During the trading session, a total of 939219.0 shares were traded which represents a 11.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. PDM had ended its last session trading at $18.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.07, with a beta of 0.82. PDM 52-week low price stands at $16.23 while its 52-week high price is $24.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.17%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Seaport Global Securities also rated OMER as Initiated on July 12, 2018, with its price target of $30 suggesting that OMER could surge by 75.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.04% to reach $36.40/share. It started the day trading at $11.20 and traded between $8.50 and $9.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMER’s 50-day SMA is 13.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.44. The stock has a high of $20.92 for the year while the low is $11.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.24%, as 11.10M PDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.65% of Omeros Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 688.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ingalls & Snyder LLC sold more OMER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ingalls & Snyder LLC selling -373,150 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,650,605 shares of OMER, with a total valuation of $55,388,706. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OMER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,803,467 worth of shares.

Similarly, Consonance Capital Management LP increased its Omeros Corporation shares by 12.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,195,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 364,687 shares of Omeros Corporation which are valued at $38,061,930. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Omeros Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 161,839 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,515,036 shares and is now valued at $29,954,079. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Omeros Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.