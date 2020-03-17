Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

The shares of Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Life Storage Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Buy the LSI stock while also putting a $114 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $122. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 101. Stifel was of a view that LSI is Hold in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that LSI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.75% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $80.12 while ending the day at $81.88. During the trading session, a total of 569435.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.9% decline from the average session volume which is 385020.0 shares. LSI had ended its last session trading at $102.03. Life Storage Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.95, with a beta of 0.38. LSI 52-week low price stands at $90.99 while its 52-week high price is $119.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.03%. Life Storage Inc. has the potential to record 6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Barclays also rated KOD as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $69 suggesting that KOD could surge by 54.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.16% to reach $88.94/share. It started the day trading at $49.1527 and traded between $38.03 and $40.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KOD’s 50-day SMA is 62.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.09. The stock has a high of $82.75 for the year while the low is $5.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.20%, as 3.78M LSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.16% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 454.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 169.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more KOD shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 377,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,424,538 shares of KOD, with a total valuation of $730,827,696. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more KOD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,756,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares by 16.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,663,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 528,358 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. which are valued at $234,357,741. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,042,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,324,575 shares and is now valued at $212,673,063. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.