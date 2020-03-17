Two Stocks To Tuck Away: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

The shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $88 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GoDaddy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that GDDY is Buy in its latest report on February 23, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that GDDY is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.26 while ending the day at $44.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a -162.03% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. GDDY had ended its last session trading at $54.95. GoDaddy Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 58.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 0.70. GoDaddy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GDDY 52-week low price stands at $49.63 while its 52-week high price is $82.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GoDaddy Inc. generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.41%. GoDaddy Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. BMO Capital Markets also rated HT as Initiated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that HT could surge by 64.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.93% to reach $11.59/share. It started the day trading at $4.85 and traded between $4.07 and $4.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HT's 50-day SMA is 12.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.38. The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.52%, as 3.42M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.82% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 625.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 143,154 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,232,144 shares of HT, with a total valuation of $71,856,620. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,746,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by 4.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,153,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,445 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust which are valued at $24,835,424. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hersha Hospitality Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,865,851 shares and is now valued at $21,513,262. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.