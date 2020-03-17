Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

The shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foundation Building Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Underperform the FBM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Credit Suisse was of a view that FBM is Neutral in its latest report on January 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that FBM is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.48 while ending the day at $9.66. During the trading session, a total of 506930.0 shares were traded which represents a -1.5% decline from the average session volume which is 499420.0 shares. FBM had ended its last session trading at $12.10. Foundation Building Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FBM 52-week low price stands at $9.21 while its 52-week high price is $22.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Foundation Building Materials Inc. generated 17.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 45.45%. Foundation Building Materials Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.85% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.635 and traded between $10.08 and $10.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALEX’s 50-day SMA is 20.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.44. The stock has a high of $25.69 for the year while the low is $12.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.11%, as 1.39M FBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 720.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 47,353 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,061,810 shares of ALEX, with a total valuation of $189,162,028. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ALEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,439,563 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,211,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,370 shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. which are valued at $79,177,084. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Alexander & Baldwin Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,066,088 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,255 shares and is now valued at $68,756,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.