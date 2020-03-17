Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

The shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $330 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Broadcom Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the AVGO stock while also putting a $260 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $310. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AVGO is Overweight in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that AVGO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $305.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $180.2254 while ending the day at $187.58. During the trading session, a total of 7.68 million shares were traded which represents a -171.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.83 million shares. AVGO had ended its last session trading at $234.22. Broadcom Inc. currently has a market cap of $84.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.19, with a beta of 0.91. Broadcom Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AVGO 52-week low price stands at $201.16 while its 52-week high price is $331.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Broadcom Inc. generated 6.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.24%. Broadcom Inc. has the potential to record 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated GLYC as Downgrade on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that GLYC could surge by 78.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.41% to reach $8.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.3799 and traded between $1.85 and $1.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLYC’s 50-day SMA is 4.1500 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.0500. The stock has a high of $13.56 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.44%, as 3.21M AVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 207.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,361,801 shares of GLYC, with a total valuation of $26,649,720. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLYC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,277,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its GlycoMimetics Inc. shares by 3.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,705,977 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,287 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. which are valued at $13,415,637. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of GlycoMimetics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.