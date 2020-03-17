Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT), SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

The shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 09, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SKT is Neutral in its latest report on November 09, 2017. Boenning & Scattergood thinks that SKT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $12.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.25 while ending the day at $6.57. During the trading session, a total of 6.55 million shares were traded which represents a -16.07% decline from the average session volume which is 5.64 million shares. SKT had ended its last session trading at $8.95. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. currently has a market cap of $679.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 0.98. SKT 52-week low price stands at $8.01 while its 52-week high price is $21.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.39%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has the potential to record 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated SVMK as Reiterated on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that SVMK could surge by 51.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.92% to reach $23.29/share. It started the day trading at $12.79 and traded between $11.21 and $11.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVMK’s 50-day SMA is 18.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.59. The stock has a high of $22.27 for the year while the low is $12.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -41.36%, as 2.61M SKT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of SVMK Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more SVMK shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 1,500,492 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,294,029 shares of SVMK, with a total valuation of $260,580,149. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SVMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,276,462 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SVMK Inc. shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,411,847 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 234,919 shares of SVMK Inc. which are valued at $171,577,971. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SVMK Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 480,381 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,854,401 shares and is now valued at $106,725,730. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of SVMK Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.