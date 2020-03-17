Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP), First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2016. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2015. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on September 22, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Raymond James was of a view that MCEP is Underperform in its latest report on August 05, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MCEP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.057 while ending the day at $0.09. During the trading session, a total of 582582.0 shares were traded which represents a -174.96% decline from the average session volume which is 211880.0 shares. MCEP had ended its last session trading at $0.12. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP currently has a market cap of $3.62 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 1.79. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MCEP 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $0.94.

The Mid-Con Energy Partners LP generated 255000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.14%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.80% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $5.835 and traded between $4.17 and $5.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AG’s 50-day SMA is 9.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.64. The stock has a high of $12.69 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.68%, as 28.33M MCEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.34% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 498,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,669,942 shares of AG, with a total valuation of $178,471,363. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,248,263 worth of shares.

Similarly, COMMERZBANK AG (Investment Manage… increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by 20.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,954,066 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 680,590 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. which are valued at $29,813,658. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its First Majestic Silver Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,051,738 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,526,338 shares and is now valued at $26,588,589.