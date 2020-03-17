Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND), CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

The shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Market Perform the FND stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FND is Market Perform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Stephens thinks that FND is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.40 while ending the day at $29.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -190.8% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. FND had ended its last session trading at $40.06. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 FND 52-week low price stands at $35.17 while its 52-week high price is $62.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. generated 27.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.54%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. BMO Capital Markets also rated CUBE as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CUBE could surge by 25.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.39% to reach $31.70/share. It started the day trading at $26.78 and traded between $23.38 and $23.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CUBE’s 50-day SMA is 31.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.98. The stock has a high of $36.32 for the year while the low is $23.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.80%, as 6.71M FND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.49% of CubeSmart shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.61, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CUBE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -140,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,895,975 shares of CUBE, with a total valuation of $844,411,163. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more CUBE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $540,989,678 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CubeSmart shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,003,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,707 shares of CubeSmart which are valued at $333,082,968. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its CubeSmart shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,744 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,149,558 shares and is now valued at $307,227,121. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of CubeSmart stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.