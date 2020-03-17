Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH), AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beazer Homes USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. JP Morgan was of a view that BZH is Overweight in its latest report on September 14, 2017. Wedbush thinks that BZH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.97 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 774412.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.93% decline from the average session volume which is 414290.0 shares. BZH had ended its last session trading at $7.92. BZH 52-week low price stands at $7.35 while its 52-week high price is $17.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beazer Homes USA Inc. generated 60.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.22%. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.30% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $13.09 and traded between $8.50 and $12.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASIX’s 50-day SMA is 16.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.67. The stock has a high of $33.62 for the year while the low is $8.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 46.81%, as 1.48M BZH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.32% of AdvanSix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 291.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ASIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 175,309 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,147,653 shares of ASIX, with a total valuation of $60,265,398. Firefly Value Partners LP meanwhile sold more ASIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,741,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its AdvanSix Inc. shares by 4.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,042,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,208 shares of AdvanSix Inc. which are valued at $29,671,931. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its AdvanSix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,876 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,316,106 shares and is now valued at $19,123,020. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of AdvanSix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.