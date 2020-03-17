Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

The shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Natural Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on October 03, 2019, to Sell the UNFI stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that UNFI is Sell in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that UNFI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.22.

The shares of the company added by 29.20% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.16 while ending the day at $7.39. During the trading session, a total of 6.07 million shares were traded which represents a -363.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. UNFI had ended its last session trading at $5.72. United Natural Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNFI 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $14.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Natural Foods Inc. generated 40.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.62%. United Natural Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) is now rated as Outperform. UBS also rated PPD as Initiated on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that PPD could surge by 43.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.52% to reach $32.54/share. It started the day trading at $21.05 and traded between $18.25 and $18.51 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.23 for the year while the low is $19.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 986617.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.42%, as 972,608 UNFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.29% of PPD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.96%.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PPD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.