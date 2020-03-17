Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN), SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $29 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the HAIN stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $18. Wolfe Research was of a view that HAIN is Peer Perform in its latest report on May 17, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that HAIN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.53.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.12 while ending the day at $22.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -141.94% decline from the average session volume which is 778690.0 shares. HAIN had ended its last session trading at $21.31. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HAIN 52-week low price stands at $17.94 while its 52-week high price is $27.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Hain Celestial Group Inc. generated 37.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.53%. The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated SLG as Initiated on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $96 suggesting that SLG could surge by 45.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.18% to reach $96.73/share. It started the day trading at $62.00 and traded between $52.38 and $52.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLG’s 50-day SMA is 87.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.26. The stock has a high of $96.39 for the year while the low is $58.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.77%, as 4.19M HAIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.54% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 883.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SLG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -193,404 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,404,066 shares of SLG, with a total valuation of $1,051,414,937. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more SLG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $538,700,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by 6.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,896,990 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -418,124 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. which are valued at $462,559,896. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SL Green Realty Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 92,194 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,652,901 shares and is now valued at $443,413,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.46% of SL Green Realty Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.