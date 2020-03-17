Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2018. Goldman was of a view that TEN is Neutral in its latest report on April 13, 2018. Guggenheim thinks that TEN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -36.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.49 while ending the day at $3.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -72.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $5.50. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $4.65 while its 52-week high price is $32.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 566.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.71%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Robert W. Baird also rated STM as Upgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that STM could surge by 44.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.17% to reach $31.16/share. It started the day trading at $18.99 and traded between $16.22 and $17.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STM’s 50-day SMA is 27.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.28. The stock has a high of $31.98 for the year while the low is $14.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.30%, as 8.74M TEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co… sold more STM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co… selling -351,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,028,866 shares of STM, with a total valuation of $110,390,928. Merrill Lynch International (Inve… meanwhile bought more STM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,404,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its STMicroelectronics N.V. shares by 9.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,188,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193,702 shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. which are valued at $59,951,255. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its STMicroelectronics N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 764,348 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,177,693 shares and is now valued at $59,668,788. Following these latest developments, around 28.40% of STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.