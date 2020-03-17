Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

The shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Neutral the SHLX stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 22. Mizuho was of a view that SHLX is Underperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SHLX is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.59 while ending the day at $9.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -50.92% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. SHLX had ended its last session trading at $11.03. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $2.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 31.45, with a beta of 1.34. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 SHLX 52-week low price stands at $9.29 while its 52-week high price is $22.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Shell Midstream Partners L.P. generated 290.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.03%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.56% to reach $19.03/share. It started the day trading at $17.96 and traded between $15.69 and $15.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAE’s 50-day SMA is 28.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.54. The stock has a high of $31.56 for the year while the low is $18.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1028140.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.03%, as 698,827 SHLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of CAE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 464.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more CAE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 109,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,723 shares of CAE, with a total valuation of $315,975,234. Mackenzie Financial Corp. meanwhile bought more CAE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $306,128,350 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its CAE Inc. shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,563,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -321,771 shares of CAE Inc. which are valued at $229,594,861. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CAE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,389,607 shares and is now valued at $198,115,364. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CAE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.