Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $71 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regency Centers Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Neutral the REG stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. Evercore ISI was of a view that REG is In-line in its latest report on October 21, 2019. Compass Point thinks that REG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.53. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.88 while ending the day at $44.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -106.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. REG had ended its last session trading at $55.25. Regency Centers Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.46, with a beta of 0.57. REG 52-week low price stands at $50.91 while its 52-week high price is $70.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.0%. Regency Centers Corporation has the potential to record 3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. Even though the stock has been trading at $207.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.98% to reach $285.00/share. It started the day trading at $187.99 and traded between $160.00 and $161.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ULTA’s 50-day SMA is 267.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 280.82. The stock has a high of $368.83 for the year while the low is $190.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.99%, as 3.80M REG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.60, while the P/B ratio is 5.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ULTA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -24,359 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,994,112 shares of ULTA, with a total valuation of $1,541,026,254. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more ULTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $770,380,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by 7.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,951,943 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -255,504 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. which are valued at $758,915,026. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ulta Beauty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 26,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,512,974 shares and is now valued at $646,060,486. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ulta Beauty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.