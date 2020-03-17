Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

The shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that DTIL is Overweight in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DTIL is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $5.05. During the trading session, a total of 739436.0 shares were traded which represents a 7.89% incline from the average session volume which is 802770.0 shares. DTIL had ended its last session trading at $6.18. Precision BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.20 DTIL 52-week low price stands at $5.24 while its 52-week high price is $23.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision BioSciences Inc. generated 180.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -230.56%. Precision BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is now rated as Underweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated OPI as Upgrade on June 28, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that OPI could surge by 46.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.37% to reach $33.60/share. It started the day trading at $21.085 and traded between $17.61 and $17.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPI’s 50-day SMA is 32.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.06. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $21.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.35%, as 1.68M DTIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Office Properties Income Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 302.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 339,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,534,385 shares of OPI, with a total valuation of $219,476,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,380,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by 6.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,475,487 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -163,608 shares of Office Properties Income Trust which are valued at $72,110,936. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Office Properties Income Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 563,001 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,021,086 shares and is now valued at $58,874,235. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Office Properties Income Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.