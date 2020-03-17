Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT), Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

The shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $53 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Outperform the NXRT stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on September 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Compass Point was of a view that NXRT is Buy in its latest report on July 31, 2019. Raymond James thinks that NXRT is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.16 while ending the day at $32.28. During the trading session, a total of 503709.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.16% decline from the average session volume which is 320510.0 shares. NXRT had ended its last session trading at $39.06. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1000.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 0.50. NXRT 52-week low price stands at $32.15 while its 52-week high price is $52.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has the potential to record 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Citigroup also rated ESPR as Downgrade on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $82 suggesting that ESPR could surge by 71.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.30% to reach $96.80/share. It started the day trading at $29.65 and traded between $24.82 and $27.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESPR’s 50-day SMA is 56.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.69. The stock has a high of $76.98 for the year while the low is $31.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.42%, as 6.85M NXRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.68% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 787.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG sold more ESPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -17.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG selling -777,046 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,747,964 shares of ESPR, with a total valuation of $189,234,702.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,593,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,372 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $130,970,000. In the same vein, Pentwater Capital Management LP decreased its Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 225,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,253,261 shares and is now valued at $113,767,148. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.